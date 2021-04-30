Mila Kunis: Glenn Close Has Another Hidden Talent Besides 'Da Butt' Dance

Mila Kunis’s screen mother on “Four Good Days” had some excellent days in planking contests on the set. (Watch the video below.)

Glenn Close, who charmed this year’s Oscars by dancing to “Da Butt,” flexed her abdominal might against the “Four Good Days” crew.

Kunis told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Thursday that director Rodrigo Garcia would suddenly announce a plank challenge during the intense filming for the addiction drama.

“We’re like in this horrible scene with everyone crying, it’s heroin, it’s really sad, and Glenn’s like, ‘I’m ready,’ rolls up her sleeves and is part of a plank challenge every single day,” Kunis said. “She’s with the grips holding her plank and Glenn has won every one of those plank challenges.”

That gives Close a pretty diverse resume: eight-time Oscar nominee (and nearly an EGOT winner), “Da Butt” dancer and plank champion.

Kunis summed it up: “She’s awesome.”