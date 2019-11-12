No, That Is Not Mila Kunis In Netflix’s ‘Let It Snow’

A new Netflix original movie is getting a lot of buzz because one of its stars, well, looks like a clone of Mila Kunis.

Last week the streaming service premiered its holiday film “Let It Snow,” which is based on the John Green novel of the same name.

The teen-centric film stars a bevy of young Hollywood actors, including Kiernan Shipka of “Mad Men” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Jacob Batalon of “Spider-Man” fame and Isabela Merced of “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”

But 22-year-old actor Odeya Rush — whom you may recognize from “Lady Bird” and “Dumplin’” — is catching viewers’ attention for her striking resemblance to Kunis, 36.

For instance, here is Kunis:

Laura Cavanaugh via Getty Images Mila Kunis in 2016.

And here is Rush:

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Rush in 2018.

Netflix users who watched the movie were so stunned by how much the actors looked alike that they could help but post about it:

Watched Let It Snow on Netflix. Very sweet movie. But there's a girl in it who is a Mila Kunis clone and it's freaking me out. pic.twitter.com/TSEikrGe2S — Calum Chalmers (@Calchal) November 8, 2019

Odeya Rush in Let it snow on Netflix looks a lot like young Mila Kunis in that 70s show — سمية (@hailsvsce) November 9, 2019

finishing let it snow and this one girl is literally mila kunis i can't believe they're not the same person — cass (@stephsmothrs) November 9, 2019

odeya rush playing mila kunis' daughter thats the tweet — be (@acesnixx) November 9, 2019

honestly.. all i want in life is a that 70s show reboot where odeya rush plays mila kunis’ part as jackie burkhart pic.twitter.com/NmdoyFZKVy — alexas #FINELINE (@lightsuprueI) August 6, 2018

Odeya Rush and Mila Kunis are absolutely NOT related. Am I the only one freaked out? pic.twitter.com/Ieqfxd6453 — alisha (@continueal) November 12, 2019

This isn’t the first time the two have been linked. When Rush starred in “The Giver” in 2014, a few news outlets picked up on their resemblance.

Here’s hoping the actors pair up in a project one day so we can all be extremely confused while watching it.