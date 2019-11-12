ENTERTAINMENT

No, That Is Not Mila Kunis In Netflix’s ‘Let It Snow’

People cannot get over how much Odeya Rush, whom you may recognize from “Lady Bird” and “Dumplin’,” looks like Kunis.

A new Netflix original movie is getting a lot of buzz because one of its stars, well, looks like a clone of Mila Kunis.

Last week the streaming service premiered its holiday film “Let It Snow,” which is based on the John Green novel of the same name.

The teen-centric film stars a bevy of young Hollywood actors, including Kiernan Shipka of “Mad Men” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Jacob Batalon of “Spider-Man” fame and Isabela Merced of “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”

But 22-year-old actor Odeya Rush — whom you may recognize from “Lady Bird” and “Dumplin’” — is catching viewers’ attention for her striking resemblance to Kunis, 36.

For instance, here is Kunis:

Mila Kunis in 2016.
Mila Kunis in 2016.

And here is Rush:

Rush in 2018.
Rush in 2018.

Netflix users who watched the movie were so stunned by how much the actors looked alike that they could help but post about it:

This isn’t the first time the two have been linked. When Rush starred in “The Giver” in 2014, a few news outlets picked up on their resemblance.

Here’s hoping the actors pair up in a project one day so we can all be extremely confused while watching it.

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Mila Kunis Netflix Lady Bird Film Odeya Rush
CONVERSATIONS