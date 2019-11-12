No, That Is Not Mila Kunis In Netflix’s ‘Let It Snow’

A new Netflix original movie is getting a lot of buzz because one of its stars, well, looks like a clone of Mila Kunis.
Last week the streaming service premiered its holiday film “Let It Snow,” which is based on the John Green novel of the same name.
The teen-centric film stars a bevy of young Hollywood actors, including Kiernan Shipka of “Mad Men” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Jacob Batalon of “Spider-Man” fame and Isabela Merced of “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”
But 22-year-old actor Odeya Rush — whom you may recognize from “Lady Bird” and “Dumplin’” — is catching viewers’ attention for her striking resemblance to Kunis, 36.
For instance, here is Kunis:
And here is Rush:
Netflix users who watched the movie were so stunned by how much the actors looked alike that they could help but post about it:
This isn’t the first time the two have been linked. When Rush starred in “The Giver” in 2014, a few news outlets picked up on their resemblance.
Here’s hoping the actors pair up in a project one day so we can all be extremely confused while watching it.