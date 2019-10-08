Mila Kunis Wants To Do 'Real Housewives' With Ashton Kutcher And, Um, Yes Please

Since Demi Moore is done airing most of Ashton Kutcher’s dirty laundry in her new memoir, what’s the harm in sharing just a little bit more every week for millions to watch?

Mila Kunis, a noted reality TV die-hard, revealed that she once propositioned her husband about potentially joining the cast of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” some day in the future.

“I did ask my husband once, I was like, listen: Later, in like 20 years, 30 years, what do you think of me going on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?’” she said on a recent episode of comedian Andrea Savage’s new podcast “Grown-Up Woman.” “I’m like, just for like, a year.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend Zoe Saldana's Walk of Fame star ceremony in May 2018.

And, just to be clear, they wouldn’t be the first actors to join the franchise, which welcomed icon Denise Richards to the cast last season.

Kutcher, unfortunately, wasn’t too keen about about becoming a reality TV husband despite his past success in the genre with “Punk’d.”

“He was like … ‘I would kill you,’” Kunis explained, surely breaking “Real Housewives” boss Andy Cohen’s heart somewhere.

The couple, however, aren’t exactly strangers to reality TV, as they both appeared on a past season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” which he described as their “greatest guilty pleasure of all time.”

Kunis and Kutcher, who share daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood, appear to be less than enthusiastic about opening up their personal lives for public consumption these days.

After the release of Moore’s memoir, Kutcher pledged to keep his mouth shut for the time being about the claims she made about their marriage.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet,” he wrote the week Moore released her memoir. “Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”

Better to save it for the cameras in a couple decades anyway, right?