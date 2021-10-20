Mila Kunis Says She Encouraged Her Preschooler To Push Another Child

If push comes to shove, Mila Kunis is going to tell her kid to do both.

The “Four Good Days” star recently shared her “biggest parenting fail” with Ellen Degeneres’ web series “Mom Confessions,” and it proves the mom of two does not subscribe to conventional parenting.

“Well, here’s a story that’s about to get me in trouble,” she began, preempting potential outrage, and presumably referring to the backlash she received when she admitted she didn’t bathe her kids daily.

Kunis began her tale by explaining that her daughter, Wyatt, now 7, came home from preschool one day and informed Kunis that a peer had pushed her.

“And I instinctually said, ‘Did you push her back?’”

Kunis emphasized that her daughter was stunned by this response, saying, “And my daughter’s like, ‘No!’”

But despite little Wyatt’s shock, Kunis went on, encouraging the tyke to stand her ground with a bit of bravado.

“I was like ‘Push her back next time.’ You push her back and you say, ‘No thank you,’ and you walk away,” Kunis said.

Kunis then noted that her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher, was not feeling his wife’s advice to their child.

“I turned around and I saw Ashton’s face and he was like, ‘Nooooo!’” Kunis said.

But her husband’s disapproval did not deter her.

Kunis jumped right back into emotionally-fueled guidance like a wrestler leaping off the ropes.

“Don’t push her off of a ladder, off of a swing, or off of a slide, but on the ground, even Steven, you push her back!” Kunis said.

After she told the story, the “Bad Moms” star took a quick beat and reflected on her words to her young, impressionable daughter.

“I would say that was a parenting fail,” she admitted.