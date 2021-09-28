Mila Kunis Shrugs Off Bathing Remarks After Igniting Celebrity Hygiene Debate

Mila Kunis is trying to set the record straight when it comes to bathing, but whether her latest comments will settle the celebrity hygiene debate once and for all is questionable.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, the “Black Swan” actor clarified that her “intent every day is to bathe my children,” and called the headlines that her previous stance generated “so dumb.”

“I wake up every day and like, ’Today, I’m going to shower my kids,’” joked Kunis, who shares daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4, with husband Ashton Kutcher. “And then bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them, anyways ... This story has taken such a turn.”

Kunis, who recently wrapped filming on Netflix’s “Luckiest Girl Alive,” generated an abundance of sudsy headlines in July following a joint interview with Kutcher on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. In it, she said she didn’t wash her “body with soap everyday.”

As for their kids, Kutcher added, “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Since then, everyone from Jake Gyllenhaal to Jason Momoa to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has responded to the comments by offering insight into their bathing habits in interviews and on social media.

At first, Gyllenhaal appeared to side with Kunis and Kutcher when he told Vanity Fair in August that he found “bathing to be less necessary” as of late. At a screening of his new film “The Guilty” last week, however, he clarified that he was being “sarcastic and ironic.”

“Unfortunately, I showered before I came here,” he told BuzzFeed. “I’m sorry, everybody.”

When it comes to personal hygiene, Kunis told DeGeneres on Tuesday that she does, in fact, “shower every day, but I don’t wash my hair every day.”

“The kids, there’s a body of water that they touch just about every day,” she continued. “Almost every other day. Sometimes it’s the pool, sometimes it’s a sprinkler. It just depends. It was COVID! Who showered in COVID? We didn’t leave the house! Who cares?”

“I don’t think I made this story any better,” she later acknowledged, laughing.