Style & Beauty

Milan Fashion Week's Most Over-The-Top Runway Looks

There were plenty of memorable moments at the fall 2019 shows, including a TV dinner cape.

Milan Fashion Week has officially wrapped up, and we’re still processing some of the wild, over-the-top looks we saw come down the fall 2019 runways.

At Moschino, designer Jeremy Scott sent models down a “The Price Is Right”-themed runway wearing exceptionally voluminous wigs and campy ensembles. One model even wore an outfit modeled after a classic Salisbury steak TV dinner, complete with a cape covered in (faux) diced carrots, peas and mashed potatoes.

We also saw an interesting use of masks at Gucci. Considering their balaclava-heavy fall 2018 collection, the accessories weren’t too out of the ordinary for creative director Alessandro Michele. We wouldn’t call them wearable, though.

You can see those looks and more over-the-top ensembles from Milan Fashion Week below:

Gucci
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Gucci show on Feb. 20 in Milan.
Gucci
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Gucci show.
Gucci
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Gucci show.
Moschino
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Moschino fall/winter 2019 show on Feb. 21.
Moncler 1 Pierpaolo Piccioli
ANDREAS SOLARO via Getty Images
Creations are displayed during the Moncler women's fall/winter 2019 collection fashion show on Feb. 20 in Milan.
Marco de Vincenzo
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Marco de Vincenzo fall/winter 2019 show on Feb. 20.
Moschino
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Moschino fall/winter 2019 show.
Versace
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Versace fall/winter 2019 show on Feb. 20.
Byblos
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Byblos show on Feb. 20.
Byblos
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Byblos show.
Byblos
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Byblos show.
Act No1 Supported By CNMI e CNMI
Rosdiana Ciaravolo via Getty Images
A model is seen backstage ahead of the Act No1 Supported By CNMI e CNMI Fashion Trust show on Feb. 21.
GCDS
Victor Boyko via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the GCDS show.
GCDS
Victor Boyko via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the GCDS show at on Feb. 23 in Milan.
Angel Chen
Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Angel Chen show on Feb. 24.
Angel Chen
Getty
A model walks the runway at the Angel Chen show on Feb. 24.
Angel Chen
Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Angel Chen show on Feb. 24.
New York Fashion Week Fall 2019: Best Looks
Fashionmilan fashion weekMoschinojeremy scott