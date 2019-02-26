Milan Fashion Week has officially wrapped up, and we’re still processing some of the wild, over-the-top looks we saw come down the fall 2019 runways.

At Moschino, designer Jeremy Scott sent models down a “The Price Is Right”-themed runway wearing exceptionally voluminous wigs and campy ensembles. One model even wore an outfit modeled after a classic Salisbury steak TV dinner, complete with a cape covered in (faux) diced carrots, peas and mashed potatoes.

We also saw an interesting use of masks at Gucci. Considering their balaclava-heavy fall 2018 collection, the accessories weren’t too out of the ordinary for creative director Alessandro Michele. We wouldn’t call them wearable, though.

You can see those looks and more over-the-top ensembles from Milan Fashion Week below: