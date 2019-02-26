Mila Kunis Reveals How Ashton Kutcher Got Punk’d On Valentine’s Day

It seems that a pet store employee and prankster Ashton Kutcher are birds of a feather.

On Tuesday, Mila Kunis shared a funny story about her husband on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in which the former “Punk’d” host got duped while trying to get Kunis a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift.

“I love my husband so, so, so, so much ... it’s the thought that counts, guys, and it’s such a beautiful thought,” the 35-year-old “Bad Moms” actress prefaced her story, before explaining that she and their two children — Wyatt, 4, and Dimitri, 2 — enjoy watching a bird’s nest outside their kitchen window.

“It was the most beautiful thing,” she said about the birds. “It was, like, a robin’s nest and we got to see the birds being born and everything. We were fascinated with these little birds.”

So, because of this, Kutcher got Kunis two lovebirds for Valentine’s Day … or so they thought.

C Flanigan via Getty Images Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in 2017.

″ ... We took them to the bird lady ... [and] she informed us that we, in fact, did not have lovebirds, but instead have parakeets. They’re called budgies. We have budgies.”

“They’re like $10,” DeGeneres pointed out, adding that lovebirds are more expensive — and Kutcher, 41, had no clue.

“He called ... a Petco-like store and they were like, ‘Yes, come in. We have lovebirds,’” Kunis explaied. “And so he walked in and they’re like, ‘These are lovebirds.’”

That pet store staffer ended up being a liar, but that hasn’t stopped the couple from loving on their “lovebirds.”

“So now we have a really beautiful two little parakeets and one’s, like, teal and one’s blue. But they’re not lovebirds, guys, ’cause that’s not what lovebirds look like, we learned.”

Kunis added that they’re “so friendly!”

“We’re like, ‘Oh look, they’re so in love!’” Kunis said, before laughing so hard she snorted.

Despite the Valentine’s Day fail, the couple doesn’t seem to have much difficulty expressing their affection for one another. In fact, the two posed for a very sweet photo at Madonna’s’s Oscars after party Sunday and looked very much in love.