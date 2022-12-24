What's Hot

New York Jets Receivers Coach Miles Austin Suspended At Least One Year For Gambling

The coach is appealing the NFL's suspension, his attorney said.
AP

New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league’s gambling policy.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved.

New York Jets assistant coach Miles Austin during a 2021 game.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The former NFL wide receiver did not coach in the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Austin’s attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Austin did not gamble on football.

“The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports,” Deni said. “Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the gambling policy for NFL personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL’s investigation. He is appealing his suspension.”

Per the NFL’s gambling policy for personnel, wagering on sports — even if not NFL games — is a violation.

NFL Network and ESPN first reported Austin’s suspension by the league.

Austin is in his second season coaching on Robert Saleh’s staff with the Jets. The two were also on San Francisco’s staff together in 2019, when Saleh was the defensive coordinator and Austin an offensive quality control coach. The 38-year-old Austin also served as a pro and college scouting intern for Dallas during the 2017 and ’18 seasons.

