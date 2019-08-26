Miley Cyrus Debuts Breakup Song 'Slide Away' At VMAs Following Divorce News

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” she wrote. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” Cyrus continued. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”