It’ll fly.

“Don’t Call Me Angel” quickly racked up millions of views with its vamping empowerment vibe. The three pop stars wear wings, but Grande’s opening verse reminds viewers that they “Ain’t from no heaven/ Yeah, you heard me right/ Even though you know we fly.”

Cyrus gets the best lines: “Don’t call me angel when I’m a mess/ Don’t call me angel when i get undressed/ You know I, I don’t like that boy/ I make my money and I write the checks/ So say my name with a little respect.”

The spy-themed narrative includes a surprise visit from “Charlie’s Angels” director Elizabeth Banks, who also plays Bosley.

The “Charlie’s Angels” reboot movie opens Nov. 15.