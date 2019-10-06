Miley Cyrus Definitely Has A Thing For Australians, Spotted Kissing Cody Simpson

If eligible Australian bachelors were Infinity Stones, Miley Cyrus is Thanos because she’s collected another suitor from the land Down Under, which we can all agree is a far worthier endeavor than snapping away half of Earth’s population.

After locking down and then divorcing the country’s most coveted export, Liam Hemsworth, (and rebounding with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter), the singer has seemingly moved on to Australian singer and longtime friend Cody Simpson.

The star was spotted sharing a kiss and an acai bowl with Simpson earlier this week in Los Angeles and now she’s confirming that he is very much “my type.”

“22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check],” she wrote over a photo of a shirtless Simpson on Instagram Stories Saturday, adding “Hot Girl Fall [check].”

Instagram

And before you could even pop off a quick Google search to check that, yes, Simpson once dated Gigi Hadid, he uploaded a photo of himself kissing Cyrus and calling her “baby.”

“Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby,” he wrote across the sweet social media snap.

Instagram

After the video of her cozying up to Simpson made the internet rounds, Cyrus addressed critics who predictably accused her of moving on too quickly following back-to-back breakups earlier this summer with Hemsworth and Carter.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” Cyrus wrote on Twitter Friday night. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.”

“But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she continued, noting how men in the public eye rarely receive this type of attention about their dating life.

The “Black Mirror” star added that “this ‘dating’ thing is new to me,” given her relationship with Hemsworth spanned most of her 20s, and said she refuses to stay cooped up at home during this new chapter.

“I am just trying to THRIVE/survive in a man’s world,” she wrote. “Can a girl not get a fucking açai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!”

And in case you were wondering how Hemsworth is, well, holding up during all of this, he seems to be doing just fine.