Miley Cyrus Dishes On Her And Beyoncé’s Private Texts

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Learning about what Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus text about is at the top of our “most wanted” list.

Cyrus dished on the two’s private conversations in a recent interview with W Magazine, published on Monday.

The former “Hannah Montana” star said she texted with Beyoncé prior to their “II Most Wanted” collaboration, which features on the singer’s new country album, “Cowboy Carter.”

Advertisement

“I told her, ‘We don’t have to get country; we are country. We’ve been country,’” Cyrus said she told the former Destiny’s Child singer.

“I said, ‘You know, between you being from Texas and me being from Tennessee, so much of us is going to be in this song,’” Cyrus added. “Getting to write a song, not just sing, for Beyoncé was a dream come true.”

The “Last Song” actor told W that she actually wrote “II Most Wanted” 2 1/2 years ago.

“My mom would always go, ‘I love that song so much,’” Cyrus shared. “So when Beyoncé reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship.”

Cyrus’ spoke glowingly of the singer in her W interview, and recalled a moment when the two appeared together at an event in 2008. She said that Beyoncé was “protective” of her.

Advertisement

Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus perform on stage at Radio City Music Hall on Sep. 5, 2008, in New York City. Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images

“That Christmas, Beyoncé sent me a House of Deréon jacket that said ‘Miley’ on the back in gold studs, which is my favorite, and some jeans with my name on it,” the singer said ― and the gesture clearly meant a lot to her. “In one of my songs, ‘Cattitude,’ I say, ‘And for my 16th birthday, I got Deréon from the house of the queen.’”

Cyrus has shared her love for the “Sasha Fierce” singer before, and recently gushed over Beyoncé in an Instagram she posted in celebration of the two’s first collaboration.