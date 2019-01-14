Miley Cyrus' Birthday Note To Liam Hemsworth Is Better Than A Nicholas Sparks Novel

Miley Cyrus might consider moonlighting as a romance novelist, because her birthday note to husband Liam Hemsworth easily out-swoons your run-of-the-mill Nicholas Sparksian declaration of love.

The pop star posted a gushy Instagram tribute in honor of her “Last Song” co-star’s 29th birthday on Sunday, listing a few more than seven things she loves about him.

After dating on and off for nearly a decade, the two finally tied the knot in an intimate, low-key ceremony in December. The nuptials were held at the couple’s home in Tennessee.

Cyrus is apparently still adjusting to married life (“oh em gee i almost forgot you’re my friggen husband now”), but went long about her unconditional love for the actor in the three-part note.

“When we met, you were 19, Today you are 29… I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this very special day,” she wrote. “The way you look at me, the way you look at our dogs, our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish. The way you look at your family … your friends … at strangers … at life. The way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time. The way you go outside when I ask ‘what’s the weather like?’ instead of checking your phone…”

She even expressed love for Hemsworth’s dirty socks, taste in music and acceptance of her favorite TV show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“I love those little lines around your eyes when you laugh or look into the sun. … I love the way we speak in our own language. Sometimes with just a look,” she continued.

“I love laying on the couch eating Chinese when we’re hung over from the night before. I love going to a random party and remembering basically everyone is fake AF out here and how lucky I am to share a life with someone so REAL.”

George Pimentel via Getty Images Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth arrive at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The stars first met on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ 2009 film “The Last Song,” in which they played star-crossed teen lovers. They began dating shortly after. Despite multiple breakups in the intervening years, the two officially confirmed their engagement in October 2016 and have been together since.

Cyrus ended her Instagram post with a few more reveals about their typically private relationship, like how Hemsworth does the household laundry, combs her hair when she’s feeling lazy and takes her on long drives without a destination in mind.

“I love how you learn and grow,” she concluded. “I love writing songs about you on the piano. I love how you let ME be ME.”

Hemsworth has yet to respond to Cyrus’ note publicly, but did give her a special shoutout on her own birthday in November, writing she’s “more precious than ever.”

The couple’s home in Malibu, California was destroyed in November’s deadly wildfires.