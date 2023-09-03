Miley Cyrus Thinks This 2009 Photo Makes It So Clear She's Bisexual

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Miley Cyrus thinks her old outfits were a clear sign she was part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Cyrus joked about her 2000s-era fashion giving big bisexual energy in a funny TikTok on Thursday, pointing to an old paparazzi photo with Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and actor Emily Osment as evidence.

Looking far more casual than her pals in the 2009 much-memed snapshot, the “Used To Be Young” singer donned layered T-shirts, baggy pants and slouchy silver boots while her buddies all rocked glitzy black party dresses.

“If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you,” Cyrus said, looking into the camera.

“I mean, hello!” she yelled. “Look at ’em!”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer remembered being on the way to the Cheesecake Factory after the Grammy Awards, calling the group “some classy ladies.”

(In an apparent mix-up of oh-so-2000s eateries, the vintage photo actually looks like it was taken at a P.F. Chang’s following the red-carpet premiere of “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”)

After coming out as pansexual in 2016, Cyrus talked about coming to terms with her feelings in an interview with Variety.

“My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality,” she said. “I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl.”