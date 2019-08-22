Miley Cyrus Breaks Silence On Rumors She Cheated On Liam Hemsworth: 'I Am Not A Liar'

Miley Cyrus may feel younger now than ever, but insists she’s all grown up in a self-aware response to the rumors circling her recent split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

In the days since the former couple called it quits after less than a year of marriage, the two have been locked in a game of he said, she said, with seemingly endless reports attributing their breakup to everything from infidelity and hard-partying to betrayal and personality clashes.

Now, Cyrus, who was spotted kissing reality-TV star Kaitlynn Carter before the news of their split broke, has laid herself bare in a lengthy Twitter thread in which she refuses to “admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time,” she wrote. “What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

Cyrus went on to cite some of her private and public missteps over the past few years in an effort to explain how she’s evolved since her twerk-heavy, hard-partying days.

The 26-year-old even explains what her experimentation cost her, claiming that she was fired from the animated children’s movie “Hotel Transylvania” for gifting Hemsworth a cake in the shape of a penis for his 22nd birthday.

Despite her wild ways, Cyrus explained that when she and Hemsworth reconnected sometime in 2016 after a broken engagement and years of on-and-off dating, she was fully invested in the relationship.

“But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here,” she wrote in the thread. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

She then unequivocally denied that she’s cheated on Hemsworth, suggesting that her fling with Carter happened after the couple went their separate ways, and explained that she only has love for the “Hunger Games” star.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” she continued. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

And while the Disney Channel alum felt the need to shut down the rumors, she also doesn’t feel beholden to the public’s perception of her ― no matter what anybody might think.

She wrote: “You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth, who officially filed for divorce from the pop star on Wednesday, has kept out of the public eye since the breakup, only going on social media to dispute quotes about the split attributed to him.

“I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”