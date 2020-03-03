Miley Cyrus, Chrissy Teigen Praise Nick Lachey's 'Love Is Blind' Introduction

When you’re obviously Nick Lachey, you deserve a little teasing.

Miley Cyrus and Chrissy Teigen chatted on Instagram about what has been one of the most talked about moments of the new Netflix reality show, “Love Is Blind”: Nick Lachey’s self-introduction.

The weekly show, which premiered last month, follows singles as they try to find love without ever seeing each other and is ― inexplicably ― hosted by 98 Degrees member Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa. However, when the pair introduce themselves to the group on the show, Vanessa goes first and is followed by Nick who not so humbly says: “I’m obviously Nick Lachey, her husband.”

there’s a lot of crazy things about love is blind but by far the craziest is that nick lachey says “I’m obviously nick lachey” pic.twitter.com/xBz8mEwafM — nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) February 28, 2020

Considering the two hosts barely appear on the show, the moment has been widely discussed on Twitter and beyond and was even featured in Saturday Night Live’s cut-for-time short about the show.

When the SNL Instagram page, shared a screenshot about the short, they shared it with the caption: “She’s Vanessa Lachey. And he’s (𝗼𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗹𝘆) Nick Lachey. And this is...”

Not missing a beat, Teigen responded to the post saying that she was “so happy someone else noticed” her “favorite part of the whole show.”

Cyrus replied to Teigen’s message saying that “obviously” she “fucking noticed.”

Lachey has not addressed the remark publicly, but the “Love Is Blind” reunion special airs this week so there’s a slight chance he’ll mention it then. We can only hope.

In the interim, you can binge “Love Is Blind” on Netflix now.