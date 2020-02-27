Miley Cyrus Apparently Flashed Boyfriend Cody Simpson To Help Him Sing Better

Miley Cyrus is apparently very helpful to Cody Simpson when he’s recording music.

After Simpson shared some smiling snapshots of himself in the studio on Instagram Wednesday, his musician girlfriend commented with a saucy remark.

Cyrus asked Simpson why he didn’t include the “screen shot of me flashing my boobies while u record.”

She added: “Tip: smiling when you sing helps pitch by brightening the sound! You’re welcome for all the above!”

Instagram Instagram

Seems like their love affair is going well!

Cyrus and Simpson were first spotted together in the fall, with images of the pair kissing at an eatery called Backyard Bowls in October. They have since made their relationship ― aggressively ― Instagram-official.

The couple have gone on to get matching haircuts from stylist Sally Hershberger.

“Always feel cool after a trip to Herbergerzzz,” Cyrus wrote on an Instagram story image of herself and her now-twinning boyfriend.

Prior to her relationship with Simpson, Cyrus was married to actor Liam Hemsworth. They announced they were splitting up in August and finalized their divorce last month.