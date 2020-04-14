Miley Cyrus Puts Makeup Skills To Use On Boyfriend Cody Simpson While In Lockdown

Miley Cyrus’ lockdown transformation of boyfriend Cody Simpson is a work in progress.

Earlier this month, the actor and singer gave Simpson a buzz cut as part of the “Clean Cuts for Clean Oceans” social media challenge. She went a step further on Easter Sunday, applying red lipstick, eyeshadow and mascara to her beau and documenting it on her Instagram stories.

“I. Beat. That. Face,” Cyrus reportedly wrote after one image. She then encouraged fans to “wash your hands and end toxic masculinity.”

While his girlfriend’s photos have since been deleted, Simpson himself captured the glam look for posterity on his Instagram account Sunday with a video set to the French song “Sous le Ciel de Paris.”

Turns out, the makeover appears to be part of a larger artistic project.

Fashion photographer Mert Alas shared racy snapshots of a made-up Simpson posing with Cyrus in black lingerie to his Instagram stories with the caption: “Quarantine days coming soon.”

In 2017, Cyrus explained her own gender-free makeup philosophy in a short tutorial video promoting “The Voice.”

“Makeup is so fun,” she said at the time. “Makeup isn’t for girls, makeup isn’t for boys. Makeup is for anyone ― all genders, all ages, all races.”

Besides Cyrus and Simpson, a host of other stars have used their time in lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis to dabble in new looks.

Both Elle Fanning and Hilary Duff have swapped their blonde locks for pink and blue, respectively, while Blake Shelton has been channeling Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” with a 1990s-inspired mullet.