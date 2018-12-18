Miley Cyrus Covers 'No Tears Left To Cry' As You've Never Heard It Before

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande perform together at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in England, June 4, 2017. Getty Images via Getty Images

We’re lovin’ and we’re livin’ for Miley Cyrus’ cover of Ariana Grande’s smash single “No Tears Left to Cry.”

The two pop stars have put on a united front as of late, supporting each other’s projects and new singles and even issuing a joint “thank u, next” to Kanye West’s most recent Twitter meltdown.

Advertisement

This time around, Cyrus chose to reach out to Grande by song, performing the lead single from her album “Sweetener,” which was written to honor the victims of the bombing at Grande’s concert in Manchester, England.

Cyrus and frequent collaborator Mark Ronson gave the up-tempo melancholic dance track a new spin at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on Tuesday, with the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer adding her distinctive soulful twang while backed by a stirring string arrangement.

Cyrus, whose covers of various artists like Dolly Parton, Bob Dylan and more are some of her best-received works, slows down the dance-pop bop for a stripped-down version of the song that beautifully mirrors the track’s message of resilience in the face of pain.

And the performance is Grande-approved, with the “God Is a Woman” singer writing, “I love that voice and soul sm.”

Advertisement

The Disney alum likely has forged her own connection to the song, as she joined Grande and a slew of other big-name artists, like Katy Perry and Justin Bieber, two weeks after the bombing for the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

“I’m so honored to be at this incredible event,” she said onstage at the event. “To me, the most important responsibility we have on this entire planet is to take care of one another.”