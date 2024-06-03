Miley Cyrus Says The Mother's Day Fax She Got From Dolly Parton 'Gets Me Choked Up'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton have a special bond that includes faxes ― and even mannequins.

Cyrus spoke about her close relationship with the “9 to 5” singer, who is Cyrus’ godmother, in a new interview with W Magazine published Monday.

“Dolly’s been like a mother to me. Actually, I was just reading this fax that she sent me two Mother’s Days ago,” Cyrus shared in the interview, adding that “no one else faxes.”

“I literally have to access my lawyer’s office, because the lawyer is the only person who can still receive a fax,” the former “Hannah Montana” star said.

“Dolly wrote to me to say: ‘How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach,’” Cyrus said, explaining that the sweet note “gets me choked up.”

“I just love her so much,” she said, before sharing another thing Parton seems to be great at: giving gifts.

“Last Christmas, she gave me a whole mannequin, done in her proportions and wearing her outfit. It’s so major,” the singer said.

Cyrus has previously spoken about how she adheres to Parton’s unique method of communication.

“We do use the phone but she does a fax and then someone scans the fax and then they put it into a text message. And then that gets sent to me, and it’s always signed,” the singer shared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in 2022.

And Parton herself has explained why she finds faxing so great, as she thinks it would “take up too much of” her time to get back to everyone who wants to stay in touch with her.