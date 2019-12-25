Miley Cyrus' Family Christmas Card Is A Spectacular Self-Own

Miley Cyrus is having a self-deprecating Christmas.
The “Wrecking Ball” singer on Tuesday shared cool black-and-white photos of her family, writing: “Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family.”
The portraits (with Miley at right) include her parents Tish and “Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus, sisters Noah and Brandi, and brothers Braison and Trace.
Just days earlier, Cyrus took a funny shot at herself when artist Matty Mo wrote on Instagram that he’d be marrying Cyrus in 2020.
“It probably won’t last long. 💍But always down to try,” she answered. “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”
Cyrus, of course, was referring to her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth. The two split over the summer, less than a year after their wedding, and then Hemsworth filed for divorce. (Outlets reported this week that the details have been finalized.)
Following the split, Cyrus had a relationship with reality star Kaitlynn Carter and later began dating singer Cody Simpson. Hemsworth has reportedly moved on as well.