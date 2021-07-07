Miley Cyrus Turns 'Party In The USA' Into A 'Free Britney' Rallying Cry

Miley Cyrus showed her continued support for Britney Spears during a concert in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer delivered a dynamite July 4 performance to commemorate the grand opening of Resorts World Las Vegas. Her set included the 2009 hit “Party in the U.S.A.,” which famously name-checks Spears.

Cyrus didn’t miss an opportunity to give a special shoutout to Spears, whose ongoing legal battle has been dominating headlines in recent weeks. Fan footage shows Cyrus repeatedly chanting “Free Britney!” during the song’s chorus.

miley cyrus screaming free britney like we all should. pic.twitter.com/W3txKdUjXr — • (@unholysmiler) July 5, 2021

At another point during the performance, Cyrus offered a more pointed message: “We gotta free this bitch. It’s stressing me the fuck out!”

“FREE BRITNEY. We gotta free this bitch! It’s stressing me the fvck out.” - Miley Cyrus tonight pic.twitter.com/j8xvBJqUk1 — ً (@godneysjs) July 5, 2021

Spears provided guest vocals on “SMS (Bangerz),” a track on Cyrus’ 2013 album, “Bangerz.” Since then, Cyrus has repeatedly expressed her admiration for Spears, including at a Super Bowl event in February.

“We love Britney,” she told the crowd at the time.

Spears has been living under a court-appointed conservatorship — which grants her father and an estate attorney authority over her life and finances — since 2008.

Deadline reported Monday that Spears’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, had resigned, citing his client’s “intention to officially retire.” Attorney Samuel Ingham, who has represented Spears since the start of the conservatorship, asked to step down a day later, according to court filings.

Criticism of the conservatorship has intensified since Spears appeared in court on June 23 and told a Los Angeles judge that she wanted the arrangement to end. In an explosive 20-minute statement, the Grammy winner compared aspects of the conservatorship to “sex trafficking” and claimed she had an IUD against her will.