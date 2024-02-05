Miley Cyrus Called Out Grammys Audience For Not Singing Along During Her Performance

No one had more fun than Miley Cyrus at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
The singer ― who won her first-ever Grammy that night, shortly followed by her second win ― rocked a jaw-dropping five outfits, gave two memorable acceptance speeches and performed the hell out of her hit single, “Flowers.”
During said performance, the 31-year-old worked the stage in a stunning Bob Mackie look.
When she apparently noticed some people weren’t singing along, Cyrus called out to the audience and said, “Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?”
In a later part of the performance, Cyrus improvised some of her lyrics to reflect her first Grammy win of the night, singing:
“I didn’t want to leave you but had to / I didn’t want to fight but we did / Started to cry, then remembered — I just won my first Grammy!”
Cyrus also received rave reviews for both of her Grammys acceptance speeches, the first of which was given after she received the Best Pop Solo Performance award from singing legend Mariah Carey.
“This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. for this, because this is just too iconic,” Cyrus said.
“Oh my God, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment,” she added. “And I could have missed the award — that’s fine — but not Mariah Carey! I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything.”
At the end of the night, Cyrus gave another memorable speech when she took home Record of the Year.
After listing off people to thank, she quipped, “I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might’ve forgotten underwear ― bye!” as she exited the stage.
