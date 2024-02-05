Entertainmentgrammysmiley cyrus

Miley Cyrus Called Out Grammys Audience For Not Singing Along During Her Performance

The singer won her first-ever Grammy last night.
No one had more fun than Miley Cyrus at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The singer ― who won her first-ever Grammy that night, shortly followed by her second win ― rocked a jaw-dropping five outfits, gave two memorable acceptance speeches and performed the hell out of her hit single, “Flowers.”

During said performance, the 31-year-old worked the stage in a stunning Bob Mackie look.

When she apparently noticed some people weren’t singing along, Cyrus called out to the audience and said, “Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?”

In a later part of the performance, Cyrus improvised some of her lyrics to reflect her first Grammy win of the night, singing:

“I didn’t want to leave you but had to / I didn’t want to fight but we did / Started to cry, then remembered — I just won my first Grammy!”

Cyrus also received rave reviews for both of her Grammys acceptance speeches, the first of which was given after she received the Best Pop Solo Performance award from singing legend Mariah Carey.

“This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. for this, because this is just too iconic,” Cyrus said.

“Oh my God, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment,” she added. “And I could have missed the award — that’s fine — but not Mariah Carey! I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything.”

At the end of the night, Cyrus gave another memorable speech when she took home Record of the Year.

After listing off people to thank, she quipped, “I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might’ve forgotten underwear ― bye!” as she exited the stage.

To see more of your favorites who attended the show, check out all the celebrities below.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Doja Cat
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Ice Spice
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Summer Walker
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Billie Eilish
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Madison Beer
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Fantasia Barrino
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Chlöe
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson and son, Remington Alexander
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Maluma
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Slipknot
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jon Batiste
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
21 Savage
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Coi Leray
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Marc Whitmore
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Gina Alice
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Sasha Anne
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images
Eryn Allen Kane
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
ThankGod4Cody
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Lauren Daigle
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Gayle King
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Justin Tranter
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jacob Collier
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus of boygenius
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Banbwoi
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lachi
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Sheila E.
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Ani Pendleton and Uncle Jumbo
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
MC Lyte
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lainey Wilson
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Paris Jackson
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Yung Muusik
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Chantel Crahan and Alessandro Venturella of Slipknot
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Celisse
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Victoria Monét
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lil Eazy-E and Ebie
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Gracie Abrams
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Esperanza Spalding
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jake Pedersen
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Yolanda Adams
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Montaigne
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Jelly Roll
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Sarah Tudzin
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Carly Pearce
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Markell Washington
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jake Shane
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Alex Ritchie
What's Hot