Miley Cyrus Stuns In See-Through Metal Dress On Grammys Red Carpet

Miley Cyrus reserved one of her riskiest looks yet for the perfect event: the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
The “Flowers” singer showed up on the red carpet in a jaw-dropping, custom Maison Margiela look that was made entirely of metal ― including matching metallic undergarments.
Paired with a ’70s bouffant, the former Disney star perfectly channeled Jane Fonda in “Barberella” ― whether or not that was her intention.
E! News red carpet correspondents said that Cyrus’ daring look was a “dress we will be talking about for years to come,” and one that would surely provide an endless sea of memes.
While Cyrus’ strategically designed dress was a red hot red carpet win, it likely provided no warmth on a chilly Los Angeles day, where the temperatures hovered in the 50s amidst the pouring rain and flash flood warnings.
Cyrus is up for six nominations on Sunday’s show, including Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year, Album Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance, and the much-heralded Record of the Year.
