Miley Cyrus Stuns In See-Through Metal Dress On Grammys Red Carpet

The "Flowers" singer turned heads in her jaw-dropping Maison Margiela look.
Carly Ledbetter
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus reserved one of her riskiest looks yet for the perfect event: the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The “Flowers” singer showed up on the red carpet in a jaw-dropping, custom Maison Margiela look that was made entirely of metal ― including matching metallic undergarments.

Paired with a ’70s bouffant, the former Disney star perfectly channeled Jane Fonda in “Barberella” ― whether or not that was her intention.

E! News red carpet correspondents said that Cyrus’ daring look was a “dress we will be talking about for years to come,” and one that would surely provide an endless sea of memes.

An up-close look at the daring dress.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
The "Flowers" singer rocked a '70s bouffant, E! News noted, with her barely-there dress.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Cyrus' dress was a custom Maison Margiela made entirely of metal ― including matching metallic undergarments.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

While Cyrus’ strategically designed dress was a red hot red carpet win, it likely provided no warmth on a chilly Los Angeles day, where the temperatures hovered in the 50s amidst the pouring rain and flash flood warnings.

Cyrus is up for six nominations on Sunday’s show, including Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year, Album Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance, and the much-heralded Record of the Year.

Check out more of the wild and wonderful Grammys looks below:

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Doja Cat
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Ice Spice
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Summer Walker
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Billie Eilish
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Madison Beer
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Fantasia Barrino
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Chlöe
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson and son, Remington Alexander
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Maluma
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Slipknot
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jon Batiste
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
21 Savage
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Coi Leray
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Marc Whitmore
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Gina Alice
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Sasha Anne
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images
Eryn Allen Kane
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
ThankGod4Cody
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Lauren Daigle
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Gayle King
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Justin Tranter
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jacob Collier
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus of boygenius
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Banbwoi
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lachi
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Sheila E.
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Ani Pendleton and Uncle Jumbo
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
MC Lyte
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lainey Wilson
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Paris Jackson
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Yung Muusik
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Chantel Crahan and Shawn Crahan of Slipknot
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Celisse
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Victoria Monét
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lil Eazy-E and Ebie
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Gracie Abrams
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Esperanza Spalding
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jake Pedersen
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Yolanda Adams
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Montaigne
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Jelly Roll
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Sarah Tudzin
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Carly Pearce
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Markell Washington
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jake Shane
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Alex Ritchie
Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

