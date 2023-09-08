Miley Cyrus Says She Duped Her Grandma Into Baking Edibles: 'RIP, She'll Never Know'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Miley Cyrus’ hosting gig at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards led to her grandma unknowingly baking edibles with Snoop Dogg.

In a clip from her “Used to Be Young” TikTok series posted this week, Cyrus explained that when she hosted the award show, she wanted to include her grandma, the Flaming Lips, drag queens and her pet pig. Dogg was “the perfect kind” of connection for a sketch, she added.

“It’s my grandma doing what grandmas do — baking cookies — but what she doesn’t know is that they were actual edibles. RIP, she’ll never know,” said Cyrus of her grandmother Loretta Finley, who died in 2020.

In the VMAs bit, Dogg asks if the “Flowers” singer wants to “feel any better” during the ceremony. The rapper reveals that he made the “strong” brownies with an “OG.”

“An old granny. Specifically, your mammie,” Dogg clarified before flashing back to scenes that show Finley baking in a kitchen with eyes that shoot lasers.

Later in the sketch, Dogg transforms into Cyrus’ late pet pig, which then spits bars from the rapper’s iconic song “Gin and Juice.”

Cyrus’ mother, Tish, said in the TikTok clip that she did not reveal the meaning behind an apron that her own mother wore in the sketch.

“I’m bringing mom to the set and they give her her apron ― ‘Why does this say, my name’s not ‘Merry Jane,’” recalled Tish of the apron that Finley wore with the name of Dogg’s cannabis-focused media company.

“What did you say?” asked the singer.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know Mom,’” she replied.

Dogg and Cyrus, who once collaborated on the song “Ashtrays and Heartbreaks,” have connected over marijuana in the past.

