Miley Cyrus Celebrates 'Hannah Montana' Anniversary By Sending Alumni Sweet Gifts

While celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana,” which made her famous, Miley Cyrus honored her former co-stars and supporters in a way that’ll have you saying “sweet niblets!”
The 28-year-old sent elaborate flower displays and letters on Wednesday to pay homage to the show about a normal teenage girl who moonlighted as Hannah Montana, an international pop star.
On Instagram, many of the recipients of Cyrus’ love showed off their swag.
Migos, who wasn’t on the show but did write a 2013 song titled “Hannah Montana,” received a bouquet and a note from “Hannah” saying she loved the song named after her.
Emily Osment, who played Hannah’s best friend Lilly Truscott on the show, showed off a monumental star sculpture made of flowers. She thanked Cyrus and noted that “this thing weighs 20 lbs!”
Guest stars on “Hannah Montana” like Corbin Bleu, Cody Linley and Joe Jonas also showed off their “epic” swag:
Cyrus made sure not to forget her family — both real and fictional — and sent bouquets to dad Billy Ray Cyrus (who played her father on the show) and actor Vicki Lawrence (who played her grandmother on the show).
While marking the anniversary, the “Prisoner” singer also published a letter to the character Hannah, thanking her for the journey they went on together and describing how it changed her life.
“We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you, but a lot has changed since then,” Cyrus said in the handwritten note. “You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon + never brought me back down.”