Miley Cyrus Celebrates 'Hannah Montana' Anniversary By Sending Alumni Sweet Gifts

While celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana,” which made her famous, Miley Cyrus honored her former co-stars and supporters in a way that’ll have you saying “sweet niblets!”

The 28-year-old sent elaborate flower displays and letters on Wednesday to pay homage to the show about a normal teenage girl who moonlighted as Hannah Montana, an international pop star.

On Instagram, many of the recipients of Cyrus’ love showed off their swag.

Migos, who wasn’t on the show but did write a 2013 song titled “Hannah Montana,” received a bouquet and a note from “Hannah” saying she loved the song named after her.