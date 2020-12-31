Miley Cyrus Says 'Sharing A Life Together' With Harry Styles 'Just Makes Sense'

Much like the rest of the world, Miley Cyrus has a crush on Harry Styles.
The singer was interviewed last week by the British radio network Heart and answered a handful of rapid-fire questions, including a few about who she’d rather kiss if given the choice.
Upon being asked to choose between Justin Bieber or Harry Styles, Cyrus immediately responded: “Harry, that’s easy. Justin Bieber I’ve known way too long, and it’s like a family. Harry Styles!”
The “Midnight Sky” singer went on: “He’s looking really good. Really good, I’m into the fishnets,” an apparent reference to a photo shoot earlier this year in which Styles rocked fishnet tights and Gucci loafers.
“We have very similar tastes,” she continued. “Think sharing a closet, sharing a life together ― it just makes sense.”
Cyrus also was asked by the radio host if she’d want him to help “make [a relationship] happen.”
With a wide smile, Cyrus answered: “Everyone is always playing Cupid for me these days.”
Cyrus was most recently linked to Cody Simpson, who she began dating in October 2019. The couple reportedly broke up in August.
As for Styles, he appears to be single. A recent report in Us Weekly notes that the former One Direction member’s “dating life has been pretty nonexistent during lockdown because he’s been so careful to respect quarantining rules and social distancing.”
So, perhaps Cyrus’ feelings are not just California dreamin.’ There just may be hope for them yet.