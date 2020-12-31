Miley Cyrus Says 'Sharing A Life Together' With Harry Styles 'Just Makes Sense'

Much like the rest of the world, Miley Cyrus has a crush on Harry Styles.

The singer was interviewed last week by the British radio network Heart and answered a handful of rapid-fire questions, including a few about who she’d rather kiss if given the choice.

Upon being asked to choose between Justin Bieber or Harry Styles, Cyrus immediately responded: “Harry, that’s easy. Justin Bieber I’ve known way too long, and it’s like a family. Harry Styles!”