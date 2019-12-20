Miley Cyrus Laughs Off Proposal With Joke About Her Last Marriage

Miley Cyrus doesn’t mind laughing at herself ― or her quick marriage.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer posted a self-deprecating comment about her blink-and-you-missed-it marriage to Liam Hemsworth in her response to artist Matty Mo’s Instagram proposal.

“Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there — @mileycyrus,” Matty Mo, also known as The Most Famous Artist, captioned a post that showed he’d changed his Twitter bio to “Getting married to @mileycyrus in 2020.”

He added a hashtag #mattymarriesmiley2020 to get the ball rolling.

Cyrus responded back with a heart emoji, and poked fun at herself.

“It probably won’t last long. 💍But always down to try,” the star posted. “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

People who wrote comments loved Cyrus’ response and said that they were stealing Matty Mo’s manifestation goals.

Matty Mo took things further after hearing back from Cyrus, quickly putting together some necessities for the nuptials ― including a white shirt that says “Matty & Miley 2020” on the front and “It probably won’t last long” on the back.

Cyrus and Hemsworth separated in August after less than a year of marriage, and shortly after that Hemsworth filed for divorce. The two had dated on and off since 2010.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told People at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

Cyrus quickly rebounded with reality star Kaitlynn Carter, who’d also recently ended her marriage to Brody Jenner (though it wasn’t technically legal). Cyrus and Carter called things off in September, and Cyrus began dating Australian singer Cody Simpson, who she is still with.

Hemsworth has also begun dating. He was recently linked to Australian actor Maddison Brown and model Gabriella Brooks. Many are convinced Brooks is his girlfriend after photos surfaced showing Hemsworth introducing the model to his parents.