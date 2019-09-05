Kaitlynn Carter Celebrated Her Birthday By Sharing Photos Of Herself And Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter rang in her 31st birthday with Miley Cyrus at her side.

The blogger shared several snapshots on her Instagram story Wednesday showing herself and and the pop star looking happy together.

As birthdays are wont to include desserts, Carter also posted images and videos of her blowing out candles atop an ice cream sundae. Cyrus was seen snapping photographs of the moment next to Carter.

Cyrus’ sister Brandi sent Carter a sweet birthday wish on the platform, which Carter shared with the note: “missing u @brandicyrus!!”

Cyrus, her sister and Carter are all chummy after spending some vacation time together in Lake Como, Italy, this summer. That trip is also what sparked public conversation about Carter and Cyrus’ romantic connection.

The two had previously cut ties with their respective exes, Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth, and were seen going all in on the PDA at the Il Sereno hotel.

While neither Carter nor Cyrus has publicly confirmed that they are an exclusive item, People reported earlier this week that “they live together and are very happy.”