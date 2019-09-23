Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Split, But Their Instagram Flirting Lives On

In the bestselling memoir that Miley Cyrus will surely write one day (tentatively titled “She’s Just Being Miley”) the Kaitlynn Carter chapter will likely go down as a favorite because of how the couple burned so brightly and yet so briefly.

So, pour one out like you’re vacationing on a yacht after a short-lived marriage, because everybody’s favorite Disney Channel alum has reportedly split from the reality TV star after less than two months of dating.

The two, who’ve been pretty much inseparable since Cyrus and her longtime love Liam Hemsworth called it quits earlier this year, have apparently ended their romance, according to multiple reports, though they remain on good terms.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” People reported, citing an unnamed source. “They’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Chris Wolf/STAR MAX/IPx Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter seen in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Cyrus was the one to pull the plug, as she was not ready for another big commitment amid her divorce from Hemsworth, People reported in a separate article.

“Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship,” People quoted an unnamed source saying. “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career.”

The pair seemingly leaned on each other as each weathered public breakups. Carter, star of “The Hills,” and Brody Jenner ended their relationship the same month Cyrus and Hemsworth ended theirs.

After their respective splits, Cyrus and Carter were spotted out together multiple times in the last month and blasted their new romance all over social media.

But the “Slide Away” singer was solo over the weekend as she performed on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Carter attended a pre-Emmys party in Los Angeles sans date.

In a show of civility, Carter left a supportive message on Cyrus’ Instagram post from the concert.

“GET IT!!!!!” Carter wrote under a photo of the singer sticking her tongue out while bending backward onstage.