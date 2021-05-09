Miley Cyrus Debuts 'Without You' Remix With The Kid LAROI On 'SNL'

“Saturday Night Live’s” musical guest Miley Cyrus joined The Kid LAROI, 17, for their broadcast premiere of their single released last month.
LAROI deemed Cyrus, 28, “cool as f―-” in a recent interview with Variety, but complained about his cousins “forcing me to watch ’Hannah Montana,” the TV series that made Cyrus a star.
Cyrus did “Plastic Hearts” for her second song.
She also had a convincing bit in a SpaceX-inspired sketch playing the pregnant girlfriend of Pete Davidson’s slacker Chad.
Check out “Without You” up top and “Plastic Hearts” here:
