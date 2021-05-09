COMEDY

Miley Cyrus Debuts 'Without You' Remix With The Kid LAROI On 'SNL'

"So there I go, oh; can't make a wife out of a ho, oh."

Saturday Night Live’s” musical guest Miley Cyrus joined The Kid LAROI, 17, for their broadcast premiere of their single released last month.

LAROI deemed Cyrus, 28, “cool as f―-” in a recent interview with Variety, but complained about his cousins “forcing me to watch ’Hannah Montana,” the TV series that made Cyrus a star. 

Cyrus did “Plastic Hearts” for her second song.

She also had a convincing bit in a SpaceX-inspired sketch playing the pregnant girlfriend of Pete Davidson’s slacker Chad.

 

Check out “Without You” up top and “Plastic Hearts” here:

