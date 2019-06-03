Miley Cyrus Forcibly Kissed And Groped By Fan In Scary Video

Miley Cyrus had a scary encounter with an aggressive fan in Barcelona over the weekend.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer was reportedly leaving her hotel in the Spanish city, where she headlined the Primavera Sound music festival, when she was overwhelmed by a mob of fans.

In the video, which has since racked up hundreds of thousands of views, a male fan lunges at Cyrus from the crowd, first grabbing her by the hair and shoulder and then pulling her in for an unwanted kiss.

The singer was accompanied by what appeared to be a bodyguard and husband Liam Hemsworth, who was walking a few steps ahead. Once she wrested herself away from the fan, Cyrus ran toward the “Hunger Games” star, who took her under his arm.

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 — Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

Cyrus has yet to comment on the matter publicly, but an unnamed source told E! News that she was “certainly unsettled” by the incident and “doing fine now.”

Representatives of Cyrus did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The 26-year-old singer headlined the festival alongside musical acts including Janelle Monae, Carly Rae Jepsen and Solange on Friday, the same day she dropped her new EP “She Is Coming.”

Cyrus performed a slew of new songs for her fans on stage, including the polarizing track “Cattitude,” featuring RuPaul, and “Mother’s Daughter,” from “She Is Coming.”