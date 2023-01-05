Miley Cyrus is set to kick off a new musical chapter next week, sparking glee among Twitter users who see a deeper significance behind the timing.

On Saturday, the pop star shared a video teasing the release of “Flowers,” her first single of 2023. The track is set to appear on the upcoming album “Endless Summer Vacation,” whose cover art shows Cyrus flexing her toned arms as she dangles from a trapeze bar — an apparent wink at an iconic photo from Madonna’s 1992 “Sex” book.

Cyrus confirmed Thursday that the full album won’t arrive until March 10, but the new single is dropping Jan. 13, which happens to be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday.

Notably, some of the song’s lyrics, which Cyrus shared on social media this week, seem to allude to the end of a romantic relationship: “I can buy myself flowers. I can take myself dancing. I can hold my own hand. I can love me better than you can.”

NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. pic.twitter.com/GnaQCApxcp — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2023

Whether Cyrus specifically intended the song’s release to coincide with Hemsworth’s birthday is unclear. However, it didn’t take long for fans on social media to take note.

“Miley dropping her new single on Liam Hemsworth’s birthday is so iconic,” one person tweeted. “Liam Hemsworth welcome to your tape,” added another, referencing a 2017 meme.

Others thought Cyrus’ vow to “take myself dancing,” along with a brief sashay seen in the teaser video, were a nod to a red carpet moment from 2019 in which things seemed frosty between the then couple.

At that year’s Academy Awards, an “Access Hollywood” reporter asked, “What does a dance number look like between the two of you?” Hemsworth proceeded to stop Cyrus when she attempted to demonstrate by grinding against him.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met while filming the 2010 film “The Last Song.” They were married in December 2018 and divorced less than a year later.

In a 2020 appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Cyrus opened up about the split, noting that “WTF Do I Know” — the opening track on her album “Plastic Hearts” — was inspired in part by Hemsworth.

“I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will,” she said at the time, while also acknowledging that the relationship had “too much conflict.”