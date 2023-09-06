Miley Cyrus Reveals The Day She Knew Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth Was Over

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Miley Cyrus is opening up about the moment she knew her marriage to Liam Hemsworth was over.

The singer, who was in an on-and-off relationship with “The Last Song” actor for a decade, said the decision occurred when she headlined the Glastonbury Festival in England in June 2019.

“Me and Liam’s commitment to being married just really came from ― of course ― a place of love first because we’d been together for 10 years,” Cyrus explained in her ongoing TikTok series, which she is using to promote her latest single.

She said their commitment came “from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills. Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

“The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship,” Cyrus said. “So that was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first. And I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that to not be the case — that the human comes first.”

Cyrus and the actor first began dating in 2009. The two got engaged for the first time in 2012 when she was just 19 and he was 22. Then, they split in 2013 before eventually rekindling things in 2016.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a rep for the couple told People magazine at the time.

Cyrus has opened up about the two’s divorce before, telling Joe Rogan in 2020 about the part that “sucked” the most about her “very public divorce.”

“It wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s OK, I can accept that,” she said.

