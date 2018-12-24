Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have tied the knot in a private ceremony on Sunday.
Videos posted by Conrad Carr, a friend of the celebrity couple, show Hemsworth in a tux, doing a shotski with his brothers, fellow actors Chris and Luke.
Another clip from Carr’s public Instagram story shows Hemsworth and Cyrus ― wearing white ― holding a knife about to cut what looks like a wedding cake. The singer’s mom, Tish Cyrus, is pictured in the background.
HuffPost reached out to reps for both Cyrus and Hemsworth, but there was no immediate response.
Cyrus and Hemsworth have been together since 2010, after meeting on the set of the movie, “The Last Song.” They got engaged in 2012, but called things off the following year.
The actor and the “Malibu” singer reconnected in 2016, and photos surfaced of the two together in Australia over New Year’s. That January, Cyrus resumed wearing the gold and diamond bauble Hemsworth had originally given her as an engagement ring.
Cyrus, 26, spoke about her on-again relationship with the “Hunger Games” actor after penning the song “Malibu” about him.
“I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song,” Cyrus told Billboard for the magazine’s May 2017 issue. “They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel?’”
She added: “I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.”
The relationship seemed to strengthen in recent weeks, after California’s devastating wildfires destroyed their house in Malibu in November.
Cyrus, who was away at the time, called Hemsworth her “survival partner” for everything he did to evacuate their seven dogs, two regular-sized horses, two mini-horses, three cats and two pigs safely.
“My partner, I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is,” the singer gushed during an interview with Howard Stern on Sirius XM show two weeks ago. “That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible. He got all the animals out [from our house] in his truck.”