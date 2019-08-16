Miley Cyrus' New Breakup Song Has Fans Wondering Why It Ended With Liam Hemsworth

Hemsworth, 29, and the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, met in 2009 while filming “The Last Song,” when Cyrus was 17. They married in late December of 2018, but announced that they had ended their relationship in a joint statement through a publicist over the weekend.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the song’s reference to drugs and alcohol. Rumors about Hemsworth’s substance use being a factor had surfaced after the split, including in a TMZ report that cited an anonymous source. All in, people had a lot to say about “Slide Away” on social media: