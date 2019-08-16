Miley Cyrus' New Breakup Song Has Fans Wondering Why It Ended With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus dropped a new song about a breakup, and it seems to feature a lot of allusions to her former flame, Liam Hemsworth.
On Friday, the pop star released “Slide Away,” which opens with, “Once upon it was paradise, once upon a time I was paralyzed / I think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights / But it’s time to let it go.”
Cyrus mentions drugs and alcohol, singing, “I want my house in the hills / don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily but I don’t think I’m down.”
And perhaps the most telling line in the song is, “Move on, we’re not 17 / I’m not who I used to be / You said that everything changed / You’re right I’m grown now.”
Hemsworth, 29, and the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, met in 2009 while filming “The Last Song,” when Cyrus was 17. They married in late December of 2018, but announced that they had ended their relationship in a joint statement through a publicist over the weekend.
Fans couldn’t help but notice the song’s reference to drugs and alcohol. Rumors about Hemsworth’s substance use being a factor had surfaced after the split, including in a TMZ report that cited an anonymous source. All in, people had a lot to say about “Slide Away” on social media:
Since the breakup, Cyrus has been seen kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, in Lake Como, Italy, while Hemsworth has played it cool on social media.
In an Instagram post earlier this week, Hemsworth wrote of his ex, “I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”