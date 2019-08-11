Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Splitting Up After 8 Months Of Marriage

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are calling it quits after less than a year of marriage. They married last December.

It’s “what’s best,” a rep for the couple said in a statement.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” said the statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth will “remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart,” the statement added.

A sad-looking Cyrus, 26, appeared in a Instagram post Saturday clearly not wearing her wedding ring. It was taken while the singer was on vacation in Italy with pal Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner’s ex, noted People magazine, which was the first to report the breakup.

Hemsworth and Cyrus met in 2009 while filming “The Last Song.” They were soon dating and made their red-carpet debut as a couple in 2010.

In an interview in the August issue of Elle, before word of the split, the star “Mother’s Daughter” singer described Hemsworth, 29, as the “person I feel has my back the most.” But she also noted her sexual attraction to women.

Cyrus came out as pansexual in 2015.

The singer told Elle she didn’t want to discuss the details of her relationship with Hemsworth because it’s “so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it,” she said. “I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

She explained: “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Cyrus in June attacked rumors on Twitter that she and Hemsworth were splitting up. “Happy 10 year anniversary my love,” she tweeted to Hemsworth.

Happy 10 year anniversary my love



Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009!



Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them . You’re truly. pic.twitter.com/P9LlWZXIdC — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 11, 2019