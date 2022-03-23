Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Shares Scary Video Aboard Her Plane As It's Struck By Lightning

The damaged aircraft made an emergency landing en route to Paraguay, the singer said.
Miley Cyrus’ South American tour took a frightening turn late Tuesday when her Paraguay-bound plane was struck by lightning and made an emergency landing, the singer said on Instagram. (See the clip below.)

The “Wrecking Ball” star shared video of lightning flashing outside the plane window as fellow passengers gasped. She also posted a photo of damage to the aircraft, presumably caused by the strike.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU,” she wrote.

Cyrus was en route to the capital to perform Wednesday, the second day of the Asunciónico festival, but had to cancel the appearance, Rolling Stone reported. The first day was canceled due to the severe weather, the outlet added.

Cyrus is scheduled to perform at the Lollapalooza Brasil festival in Sao Paulo Friday and Saturday.

Miley Cyrus, pictured performing in Chile last weekend during her South American tour, said her crew and family were safe after an emergency landing.
Marcelo Hernandez via Getty Images
