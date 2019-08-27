Miley Cyrus Shows Off New Tattoo Seemingly Referencing Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus revealed yet another tattoo that appears to be about her breakup during her performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, just before she left the arena hand in hand with Kaitlynn Carter.

The singer, who recently split from Liam Hemsworth after less than a year of marriage, debuted new ink from tattoo artist Winter Stone that quoted The Pixie’s lyrics from “The Thing.”

The tattoo reads, “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free,” according to a release from Stone, and it’s located on Cyrus’ left upper arm.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Miley Cyrus backstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26 in Newark, New Jersey.

The singer also got another tattoo during her recent session with Stone, which reads 1961 ― the year that her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was born.

Last week, Cyrus showed off another post-breakup tattoo of a man-eating snake around the time that Hemsworth filed divorce paperwork, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“Cool old sculpture [Miley Cyrus] found in Italy,” read a caption on famed tattoo artist Dr. Woo’s Instagram page.

Cyrus was recently vacationing in Italy with her sister, Brandi, and her new flame, reality star Kaitlynn Carter. Carter split from fellow reality star Brody Jenner in early August after the two ended their marriage, which had never been made legal with a U.S. marriage license, after a year together.

She and Cyrus were later spotted making out together in Italy just before a representative of Cyrus and Hemsworth confirmed the two were splitting.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.”

Cyrus and Carter were spotted leaving the VMAs together alongside Tish Cyrus on Monday night, just after the singer performed her new breakup ballad “Slide Away.”

“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” an anonymous source told People two weeks ago. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”