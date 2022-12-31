What's Hot

Queen's Brian May Just Became A Knight

Journalists, TV Personalities Honor Legendary Journalist Barbara Walters

George Santos Names Another Well-Known Liar As His Inspiration In Old Clip

Trump Floats Third-Party Threat If GOP Won't Back Him

S&P 500 Closes Out Dismal Year With Worst Loss Since 2008

23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Elon Musk Fires Twitter Janitors, Reportedly Forcing Staff To Bring Own Toilet Paper

Sherlock Holmes To Finally Be Public Domain In 2023

Trump Tax Returns: House Committee Releases Redacted Documents

Snowy Owl Normally Seen In Arctic Found 'Vacationing' In Southern California

Biden Pardons 6 Convicted Of Murder, Drug, Alcohol Crimes

Love, Betrayal, Sex And Ghosts: 27 Incredible True Stories From 2022

Entertainment
miley cyrusNew Years Evedolly partonnew year's resolutions

Miley Cyrus Reveals The Advice That Guides Her 2023 New Year's Resolution

The singer, who celebrated her 30th birthday last month, revealed her New Year's resolution to "Today" host Hoda Kotb.
Ben Blanchet

Singer Miley Cyrus has shared advice from Dolly Parton’s husband Carl Thomas Dean that she said is in line with her New Year’s resolution going into 2023.

The “Angels Like You” singer, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, revealed her resolution to “Today” host Hoda Kotb as she prepares to host NBC and Peacock’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” special with Parton.

“To not just listen to myself but listen to others... if we slow down and give each other time and that space... you get something that you didn’t know that you needed,” said Cyrus, who defined herself as “not a great listener sometimes.”

People reported that Cyrus named Dean, who has been married to Parton for over 50 years, as someone that has offered advice similar to her resolution.

“Dolly was telling me, her husband says, ‘You’re not hard of hearing. You’re hard of listening,’” Cyrus said.

“And I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others.”

Cyrus, who co-hosted a New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson last year, told Kotb that New Year’s Eve is probably her favorite holiday as people have the same idea she exercises throughout the year.

She emphasized that the call for a new beginning, however, doesn’t need to start in the new year.

“I think a lot of us wait until midnight to go ‘Well, when I wake up tomorrow in this new year, everything will be different,’ but it won’t be different if you aren’t different,” Cyrus said.

“Sometimes it’s the ‘not doing’ that’s more important than the doing and it might be a good idea for people to make a list of what they want to stop doing more so than what you’re going to start.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community