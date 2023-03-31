Miley Cyrus' Nonprofit Takes On Wisconsin School's Ban Of Dolly Parton Duet

A Miley Cyrus-founded nonprofit reminded first-grade students in Wisconsin to “keep being” themselves after their school district barred them from singing the Cyrus and Dolly Parton duet “Rainbowland” at a spring concert.

Happy Hippie Foundation, which aims to support young people who are homeless along with LGBTQ youth, shared the remarks after administrators at the School District of Waukesha determined that the LGBTQ-inclusive song “could be deemed controversial” for the concert per a district policy.

The song, which was reportedly liked by students, was later replaced by the Jim Henson/Kermit the Frog song “Rainbow Connection,” the district stated.

Happy Hippie declared in a tweet Wednesday that the artists meant the song’s lyrics before celebrating the students at Heyer Elementary School.

“To the inspiring first grade students at Heyer Elementary, keep being YOU. We believe in our Happy Hippie heart that you’ll be the ones to brush the judgment and fear aside and make all of us more understanding and accepting 🌈,” the nonprofit wrote in one tweet.

The nonprofit added that it was making a donation to Pride and Less Prejudice, a group that gives free “LGBTQ age-appropriate” books to classrooms.

Both Parton and Cyrus have showcased their support for the LGBTQ community over the years.

Melissa Tempel, a first-grade teacher at Heyer Elementary, criticized the district’s policies in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Tempel told the publication that a pride flag wasn’t allowed in her classroom while she has the ability to wear a pin supporting trans people.

“I just want kids in our district to go to school feeling wanted and accepted for who they are,” Tempel said.