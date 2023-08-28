'It Erases My Humanity': Miley Cyrus Explains Why She Doesn't Want To Go On Tour

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Miley Cyrus said touring “isn’t healthy” for her after previously explaining why she hasn’t gone on tour in support of her music.

In a clip posted Sunday from her “Used To Be Young” series on TikTok, the “Flowers” singer said her time as a cheerleader “set her up” for touring before breaking down what people “don’t really understand about” being a musician on the road.

“The show is only 90 minutes but that’s your life,” explained Cyrus, whose last tour was her Bangerz Tour in 2014. “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest.”

She added that there’s a “level of ego” that “gets overused” while she’s on tour.

“I think when you’re training your ego, every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off,” she said.

“Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection, and without my humanity [and] my connection I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority,” Cyrus said.

Cyrus, who achieved her second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in January, previously questioned whether she wants to live her “life for anyone else’s pleasure of fulfillment” while discussing touring in an interview with British Vogue earlier this year.

“It’s been a minute. After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question,” she said.

“And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’, because can’t is your capability, but my desire.”

The singer clarified in an Instagram post shared following the interview that she feels “connected to [her] fans NOW more than ever.”

“When I win, WE win. ❤️ Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart,” she wrote. “I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love – without sacrificing my own essentials.”

She went on to say that performing for her fans “has been some of the best days of my life” and it has “everything to do” with not having the desire to get ready in a locker room.

