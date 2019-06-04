Miley Cyrus Powerfully Responds To Groping Incident With Reminder About Consent

Miley Cyrus is breaking her silence on a scary fan encounter with a powerful reminder that no one should be touched without their consent.

The 26-year-old singer was forcibly groped and kissed by a male fan while exiting her hotel with husband Liam Hemsworth over the weekend in Barcelona, Spain, where she was headlining the Primavera Sound festival.

A video of the interaction went viral earlier this week amid her press tour for the recently dropped EP “She Is Coming,” which features a slew of female empowerment anthems.

Cyrus shared a video across her social media channels on Tuesday of a segment from CBS’ “The Talk,” in which co-host Sara Gilbert quoted a comment from a troll on the internet who said the Disney Channel alum “asked for it” because of how she was dressed.

She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people.



She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked.



She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedom pic.twitter.com/hBDzuflKF1 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

The “Black Mirror” star added the hashtag #DontFuckWithMyFreedom” a lyric that appears on the EP’s opening track, “Mother’s Daughter.”

She also shared a screenshot of a handful of disturbing responses about the incident from Facebook comments who placed the blame on her.

“Don’t fuck with my freedom,” she reiterated, adding “#stillnotaskingforit.”

After the groping incident, an unnamed source told E! News that Cyrus was “certainly unsettled” but was “doing fine now.”

On Cyrus’ new song “Unholy,” she muses about the public’s perception of her and how she’s sick of the “faking, the using, the taking.”

“You hate me, you love me, you just wanna touch me,” she sings on the track. “I’m only trying to get some peace / So let me do me.”