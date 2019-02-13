Miley Cyrus Is 'Freaking Out' Over 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Guest Judge Gig

After 10 wig-and-spike-heeled seasons, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” still has a few surprises in store ― and one of them is none other than Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus will appear as a guest judge on the reality competition show’s Season 11 premiere, set to air Feb. 28 on VH1. The participation of the singer and actress was confirmed Tuesday in a colorful teaser video.

“Are you freaking out? Because I’m freaking out,” Cyrus says in the clip, above.

The star hinted at her “Drag Race” appearance earlier Tuesday with a quirky Instagram post.

Later in the day, she offered a behind-the-scenes peek at her forthcoming appearance with a short dressing room video.

The announcement comes just two days after Cyrus reminded audiences of her musical prowess at the 2019 Grammy Awards with well-received performances alongside Shawn Mendes and Dolly Parton, her godmother.

On Monday, she strolled the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “Isn’t It Romantic,” a new comedy starring her husband, Liam Hemsworth, and Rebel Wilson. (Hemsworth himself was unable to attend due to illness.)

Of course, Cyrus’ “Drag Race” appearance is particularly appropriate, given that the star ― who identifies as pansexual and sports a marriage equality tattoo ― has emerged as a staunch LGBTQ rights advocate.

“There are times in my life where I’ve had boyfriends or girlfriends,” she told Time magazine in 2015. “And there are times where I just love being with myself and don’t want to give part of myself away to someone else … I think that’s a new freedom for women, especially.”

That same year, she released the song “Hands of Love” for the film “Freeheld,” which starred Julianne Moore and Ellen Page as real-life lesbian couple Laurel Hester and Stacie Andree, who fought for legal recognition in New Jersey in 2006, seven years before the state legalized same-sex marriage.