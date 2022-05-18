Miley Cyrus Has A Very On-Brand Response To Selena Gomez's 'SNL' Impression

Gomez, in her opening monologue on the show last weekend, mentioned reaching out to her friend Cyrus for advice, as the “Wrecking Ball” singer has appeared on the show many times.

“Just be yourself and have fun,” Gomez said of her pal’s guidance, perfectly mimicking Cyrus’s gravelly Southern drawl.

“I was like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’” Gomez joked. “And she was like, ‘Hell yeah I’m Miley Cyrus.’”

Cyrus clearly embraced the dead-on impression and acknowledged Gomez’s monologue with a homemade T-shirt she posted on Instagram Tuesday.

“Hell yeah I’m Miley Cyrus,” it read. Of course.

Cyrus tagged “SNL” and Gomez in her caption, and included the clip from the show in the slideshow in case anyone was confused.

You can watch Gomez’s full monologue below:

While the two former Disney stars are close now, things weren’t always so smooth. Gomez previously explained that they had their share of bad blood ― because they liked the same person.

“We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16,” Gomez told W in an interview in 2016. “It was just a Hilary Duff-Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same boy!’ We are now completely settled in our own lives.”