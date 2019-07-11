Miley Cyrus Says She's 'Still Sexually Attracted To Women' In 'Complex' Marriage

Miley Cyrus discussed her sexuality and her “complex” and “unique” marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth in a candid interview for Elle magazine’s August issue.

The singer, who came out as pansexual in 2015, married Hemsworth in a private ceremony in Tennessee last December but knows people still have questions about her marital status.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” the 26-year-old says. “And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.”

Cyrus said that despite being “in a hetero relationship,” she is still “very sexually attracted to women.” After all, being pansexual means you’re attracted to a person regardless of their sex or gender identity.

“This is the person I feel has my back the most,” she said of Hemsworth. “I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth arrive for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

While Cyrus has trouble being labeled a “wife” ― she prefers the term “partner” ― she also spoke about the trouble she had playing “Hannah Montana” on the Disney Channel as she got older.

“I did once I was 18 because it felt ridiculous,” the “Black Mirror” actress said. “The minute I had sex, I was kind of like, I can’t put the fucking wig on again. It got weird.”

Though Cyrus worked hard to shed her Disney image (think “I Can’t Be Tamed” and twerking with Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards Awards), she says she’s no longer “ashamed” of her past.

“It’s pretty cool when you hear Cardi B was listening to Hannah Montana when she was in high school. That shit makes me happy,” she said.

Cyrus recently revived Hannah Montana this past March when she posted a photo of her new (old) haircut that looked exactly like her alter ego’s, declaring that “Hannah is punk now.”

Hannah is punk now! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/I4nUdajchD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019

Safe to say the “new Miley” is the best of both worlds.

