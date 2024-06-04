Miley Cyrus Slams Grammys After Waiting Years For First Win: 'Where The F**k Was I?'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Miley Cyrus is taking a wrecking ball to one of music’s most prestigious awards ceremonies.

In a W Magazine cover story published online Monday, the pop star reflected on her first-ever Grammy wins earlier this year and shared some unfiltered thoughts on her long wait for recognition.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?” Cyrus said, diplomatically prefacing her remarks with “No shade.”

Advertisement

“I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the fuck was I?” she added. “And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the fuck was I?”

Cyrus argued that “This is not about arrogance,” but that she’s merely “proud” of what she considers an overlooked body of work.

“I wrote on this dream board that I wanted to show up to the Grammys with a childlike confidence, like when a kid isn’t scared to just dive into the deep end or do a backflip because they don’t know what’s on the other side,” she said, recalling her plans for this year’s ceremony.

In February, Cyrus won the Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance awards for her song “Flowers” and performed the tune on the Grammys stage — telling W Magazine that her “12-year-old self got to come out and play.”

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus won her first-ever Grammys earlier this year. Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Cyrus, the daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, rose to prominence as a child star on Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana” in 2006. She also began singing on soundtracks for the series and in 2007 issued her first studio album, “Meet Miley Cyrus.” She has since released seven others.

When Cyrus took the Grammys stage as a winner on Feb. 4, she delivered a poetic acceptance speech, regaling the crowd with the tale of “a little boy” who only wanted a butterfly for his birthday. She said that after his parents gave him a butterfly net, he kept “swinging and swinging” but never caught a thing.

“He finally let go and he surrendered. And he was OK that he wasn’t going to capture this beautiful butterfly,” Cyrus concluded her speech. “And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. And this song “Flowers” is my butterfly. Thank you.”