Miley Cyrus' New 'Slide Away' Video Looks Like The Aftermath Of 'We Can't Stop'

Miley Cyrus fans spent much of Friday pointing out the similarities between Cyrus’ new video for “Slide Away” and her 2013 smash hit “We Can’t Stop.”
In the new clip, the 26-year-old, who dropped the song last month, is floating in a pool wearing a slinky gold dress, surrounded by the wreckage of what appears to have been a rager the night before.
As the video flashes back to scenes from the party, Cyrus maintains a sense of melancholy with a sad, pouty look on her face as others enjoy the revelry.
“Slide Away” mentions drugs and alcohol with lyrics declaring: “I want my house in the hills / don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily but I don’t think I’m down.”
Later she sings “move on we’re not 17,” and many have speculated that these lyrics are about problems between Cyrus and her soon-to-be-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The pair, who met in 2009 while filming “The Last Song,” married in late December 2018, but announced that they had ended their relationship in a joint statement in August — just days before she released “Slide Away.”
Hemsworth references aside, the video features a lot of imagery that echoes what was seen in “We Can’t Stop,” which is a far more upbeat party scene. Here’s what eagle-eyed fans had to say about the video: