Miley Cyrus' New 'Slide Away' Video Looks Like The Aftermath Of 'We Can't Stop'

“Slide Away” mentions drugs and alcohol with lyrics declaring: “I want my house in the hills / don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily but I don’t think I’m down.”

Later she sings “move on we’re not 17,” and many have speculated that these lyrics are about problems between Cyrus and her soon-to-be-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The pair, who met in 2009 while filming “The Last Song,” married in late December 2018, but announced that they had ended their relationship in a joint statement in August — just days before she released “Slide Away.”