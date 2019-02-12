Liam Hemsworth Got Sick So Miley Cyrus Attended His Movie Premiere Instead

Miley Cyrus soldiered the red carpet alone without husband Liam Hemsworth twice in a matter of days, but this time she’s doing it in his place.

The singer arrived solo on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of Hemsworth’s new film “Isn’t It Romantic,” the anti-romantic comedy starring Rebel Wilson, while the actor recovers from a recent hospital stay.

Hemsworth was reportedly hospitalized over the weekend in the middle of the film’s press tour after he was diagnosed with kidney stones, forcing him to skip the Grammys festivities on Sunday night.

Cyrus charged on ahead, however, showing up to the premiere on his behalf and rocking an eye-catching red Valentino gown she paired with a bold red lip and high ponytail.

The former Disney star flooded her Instagram with photos from the night, explaining why Hemsworth’s absence was “crucial” in various captions, while adding a dirty joke in for good measure.

“He unfortunately wasn’t able to attend due to health reasons... but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal,” Cyrus wrote. “It’s hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial .... I am proud to represent him and his incredible work. So happy to see him shining in this comedy!

“He is the funniest person I know, and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day.... luckiest,” she added.

But since Miley is ... well Miley, she couldn’t resist poking fun at the situation, posting an Instagram photo of herself in front of a poster featuring Hemsworth playing the saxophone.

“Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you,” she wrote alongside the photo. “Play that sax you sexy fuck.”

The joke earned Cyrus rave reviews on Instagram with everyone from Busy Philipps to her sisters weighing in.

“This caption is everything,” Brandi Cyrus wrote, while her other sister Noah added, “bigbigmood.”

Hemsworth issued his own statement after the Monday premiere, sharing a snap of Cyrus and co-star Wilson from the red carpet.

“Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days. Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me,” he wrote. “Thanks for the support babe!”

Hemsworth and Cyrus tied the knot in an intimate winter wedding ceremony at her home in Tennessee in December after dating on-and-off for nearly a decade.