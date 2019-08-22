Miley Cyrus Rocks Tattoo Of A Man-Eating Snake As Ex Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce

Miley Cyrus is sporting some sssseriously intense new ink.

On Wednesday, the pop star was tagged in a snapshot on tattoo artist Dr. Woo’s Instagram page featuring his work on her arm.

The 26-year-old singer now has a tattoo of a snake eating a man on her forearm.

“Cool old sculpture [Miley Cyrus] found in Italy,” reads the image’s caption.

The Italian discovery appears to be recent, as Cyrus was recently vacationing in Lake Como, Italy, with her sister and Kaitlynn Carter.

Cyrus and Carter were making out at the Il Sereno hotel, where onlookers noted that the pair were “not trying to hide” their affection at all.

Carter announced the end of her not-actually-legal marriage to Brody Jenner at the beginning of August, at about the same time Cyrus was going through a breakup of her own. She and husband Liam Hemsworth also separated earlier this month after less than eight months of marriage. The duo announced in a joint statement that they’ve decided to “focus on themselves and careers.”

On Wednesday, Hemsworth filed divorce paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The actor asked that the court not award either him or Cyrus “any spousal support, citing a prenup the former couple signed before they tied the knot.”